WARRENTON, Mo. – The weekend’s beautiful weather gave way to quite a wonderful moment for a Warren County man.

Cullen Clark loves model cars and car shows but the 60-year-old has been unable to enjoy them due to an ongoing fight with terminal colon cancer.

Cullen’s SSM Health at Home hospice caregivers decided to bring a car show to him.

They partnered with Misfit Toys Car Club, an O’Fallon-based non-profit organization that hosts automotive events to raise awareness for autism.