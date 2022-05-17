ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a Warrenton, Missouri man for allegedly manhandling a child over the weekend while he had custody of the juvenile.

According to prosecutors, Wentzville police were called to a residence on W. Main Street around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. An officer spoke with the juvenile’s mother and grandmother, who said Jeffrey Thompson had abused the child.

The child’s age was not disclosed in the probable cause statement.

The grandmother told the officer she observed Thompson yelling at the child and tried taking them back to his vehicle. Thompson, she claimed, was visibly intoxicated. The grandmother tried to retrieve the child and a struggle ensued. During the scuffle, the child fell and struck their head on the door of Thompson’s vehicle. Thompson then drove away.

The child’s grandfather said he witnessed Thompson place the juvenile in a chokehold and hold them in the air.

The juvenile told the officer Thompson would grab and squeeze them when he got angry.

And finally, the grandmother said the child told her that Thompson would “punch” them in the stomach when he became angry.

While the officer did not notice any injuries on the child’s neck or stomach, he noticed bruising on the child’s back and rib cage. During a follow-up interview on May 15, the officer saw a bruise on the child’s forearm.

A video recording from a home surveillance camera showed Thompson grabbing the juvenile’s arm and forcefully pulling him off the ground.

Police interviewed Thompson, who told them he was only roughhousing with the juvenile and never intended to harm the child. He also admitted to placing the child in a “headlock” but let go when they started to cry.

At the time of his arrest, Thompson was on probation for second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and violation of a court order.