WARRENTON, Mo. – Police have issued an “endangered person advisory” for a Warrenton man missing since Wednesday.

Authorities are searching for a 60-year-old man, Harold Eugene Murray III. He was last seen Wednesday afternoon near a home in the 1100 block of Juniper Drive.

According to the Warrenton Police Department, Murray was last seen walking away from his home and informed his wife he would be gone for two weeks. It’s unclear where he went, and he left behind his wallet, phone and medications.

Warrenton police say in the advisory that Murray suffers from diabetes, COPD, and bipolar disorder.

Murray is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 265 pounds with gray and blonde hair, a long beard, blue eyes and a fair complexion. He has tattoos that cover both arms. He was also last seen wearing a white t-shirt, Red Sox jacket, blue jeans, and gray and blue tennis shoes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Warrenton Police Department at 636-456-7088 or your nearest law enforcement agency.