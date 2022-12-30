The Warrenton Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for Holly Kenyor. (Courtesy: Missouri State Highway Patrol)

WARRENTON, Mo. – The Warrenton Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing woman.

Holly Kenoyer, 77, was last seen Wednesday at the Missouri State Bank in Warrenton between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Investigators say Kenoyer is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and is without her medication, identification, and cell phone.

Kenoyer is described as 5 feet tall and 119 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Police are also looking for a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado with an Oklahoma license plate in connection with her disappearance.

If you have any information on Kenoyer’s whereabouts, contact your nearest law enforcement agency or the Warrenton Police Department at 636-456-7088.