WARRENTON, Mo. – An animal rescue shelter in Warrenton is asking for donations after taking in 22 neglected dogs earlier this week.

Volunteers at the No Time To Spare Animal Rescue & Sanctuary seek help after adding 50 dogs to the shelter over a span of ten days in July. Shelter officials estimated it would cost around $40,000 to provide adequate care for all of those dogs.

“We hate that we have to keep asking but we have no other choice,” said the shelter via Facebook earlier this week. “We wish we lived in a world where we didn’t have to worry about saving dogs AND how we will pay for it.”

The animal shelter is looking to treat dogs with a variety of conditions, including extensive skin issues, dental emergencies, various infections and a few pregnancies. No Time To Spare Animal Rescue & Sanctuary is also nearing full capacity.

To treat the 22 neglected dogs, the shelter seeks small-portioned, dry dog food and monetary donations to help with medical expenses. Food donations can be dropped off at the Warrenton rescue shelter (27933 Pendleton Lost Creek Road) or in St. Peters (19 Atwood Dr.).

“It takes a village to save them and we are grateful for everyone in our village,” said the shelter via Facebook.