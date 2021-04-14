Warson Woods residents not happy with idea of sharing police with Glendale

WARSON WOODS, Mo. – Warson Woods is pulling back on the idea of outsourcing its police force to neighboring Glendale while freeing up funds for the city. Wednesday night’s town hall meeting answered questioned about the public safety partnership.

“You all would get the exact same 24-hour a day, 7-day a week coverage as our residents do,” Glendale Police Chief Jeff Beaton said.

The chief told Warson Woods residents they would not see an impact if their police departments merge.

Dozens of Warson Woods residents attended Wednesday’s meeting but not all support the proposal to use five Warson Woods police officers to cover Glendale, which could save the city $2 million over 10 years.

“Are you kidding me? That’s $200,000 a year. That’s nothing. That could be a small tax increase,” said. “We have a piece of property that’s sitting that’s worth at least $1 million that we could sell. I know everyone in the community would prefer to have our police force or have a small tax increase or sell the property at St. Matt’s and make sure we’ll still the safest community.”

Beaton mentioned the relationship Glendale already has with the fire department and court administration in the area.

The town hall meeting was to give community members a chance to voice their concerns as they seek more transparency about how the proposal could impact Warson Woods.

“We need the support of the community for this to go forward. Ultimately, our job as alder-people is to have their best interest in mind. Our communities’ best interest in mind and that’s how we’re going to base our decision.”

Beaton said this would mean more police officers would be patrolling Warson Woods.

But residents wonder if that’s necessary in a city with a population of 2200 that is already one of the safest cities in the county.

“Glendale can be on their own always. It’s been this way for 80 years. It should be this way forever.”