ST. LOUIS – Washington University researchers ask for African-American volunteers in a mental health and memory study.

The U.S. Department of Health and Senior Services estimated African-Americans are half as likely to have access to mental healthcare. This number is from 2019 before the COVID pandemic worsened provider availability.

Washington University researchers will study the intersection of memory issues and mental health issues. The school is looking for volunteers between 18 and 49 years old without mental health diagnoses as well as bipolar disorder, depression, or schizophrenia.

