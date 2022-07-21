ST. LOUIS – St. Louis area researchers want to know if drug-resistant microbes are living in homes and where.

Researchers from Flinders University in Australia will release a report in August 2022. It points to a lack of research into how these microbes can enter hospitals through plumbing.

Right now in the St. Louis area, Washington University scientists want to know how many people are getting infected outside hospitals, how often those people are infected, and where in the home these microbes live.

Researchers are looking for participants 21 and older, living in the St. Louis metropolitan area, and who do not live in a nursing or rehabilitation facility. Participants will be paid. To learn more, contact Volunteer for Health at (314) 362-1000 or email rprstaff@wustl.edu.