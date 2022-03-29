ST. LOUIS – People living with sickle cell disease are at higher risk of stroke, and researchers want to know why. The American Heart Association has some disturbing numbers on this.

They say 11% of those living with Sickle Cell have a stroke before they turn 20. The risk gets higher from there. Researchers estimate 24% have a stroke before they turn 45.

The disease causes red blood cells to become sticky, and jam in arteries. That is one risk factor for stroke, but doctors want to know more.

Washington University needs volunteers for a new study. Researchers want to know why stroke is so prevalent in these patients.