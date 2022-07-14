ST. LOUIS – Researchers at Washington University in St. Louis will launch a new study into Type 1 diabetes.

Scientists want to know if Type 1 diabetes can affect blood flow to the brain. A 2020 international study found differences in brain structures for those with Type 1 diabetes compared to those without the disease.

However, that study found no differences in the blood vessels that fed the brain. The Washington University study will seek possible differences and future health effects for people with Type 1 diabetes.

Researchers are looking for adults 20 to 45 years old, with or without Type 1 diabetes. Participants must be right-handed and have a Body Mass Index (BMI) of less than 30. Finally, participants must not smoke, have a brain injury, or have Type 2 diabetes. Learn more at https://studysearch.wustl.edu/studies/474.