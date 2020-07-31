Wash. Univ. will give students options on returning to campus this fall

ST. LOUIS – Classes at Washington University in St. Louis begin September 14. On Friday morning at the Danforth Campus, university officials shined some light on their fall 2020 plans.

“Students can choose how they want to come back to campus,” said Rob Wild, Interim Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs. “Students would like to come back to campus, we have a plan in place.”

A plan, according to the university, informed by science. Masks or face coverings will always be required for students, faculty, staff, and visitors. A hybrid format of in classroom and remote instruction and learning. Residential life housing will lower the number of students living on campus.

“Undergraduate and graduate education is very much an in-person experience,” Wild said. “So, in order to be able to do that, there has to be a lot of safety and that involves reducing density at our campus. Putting all students in single rooms instead of double rooms in the residence halls. For the classes that are going to be taught in person, limiting the number of people in the classrooms. We’re having to make changes to our fitness center and dining facilities.”

Students and parents have until Wednesday to let the university know their choices for the fall semester.

Then, instructors and staff will be working to be prepared for the first day of class for the law school and the Brown School on August 24. Arts & Sciences, the McKelvey School, Olin School, Sam Fox School, and University College will begin September 14.

“The only challenge and pinch point for us is whether we have enough housing,” Wild said. “What we announced today is we will house all our freshmen and sophomores. We’re going to house as many juniors and seniors as we can but likely going to be a few juniors or seniors who will have to seek alternate housing accommodations or choose to study from home this fall.”