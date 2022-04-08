ST. LOUIS – Washington University’s annual ThurtenE Carnival starts Friday.

It is the largest student-run carnival in the United States. It’s also the oldest dating back to 1907. The carnival is in the parking lots of the Recreation Center and Simon Hall across from Francis Field.

ThurtenE Carnival brings students and the community together for a few days of fun. The fair runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and then from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It was canceled the past two years due to the pandemic.