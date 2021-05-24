Washington Avenue business, patrons react to video of people jumping on police car

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released a video asking the public to identify people in the video seen jumping on a police car on Washington Avenue early Sunday morning.

A department spokesperson said police received a total of 13 calls around 2:30 a.m. for a large party on the top floor of an apartment building. Police claim the responding officers attempted to disperse the crowd of more than 100 people and that’s when they started to congregate outside the building.

Video shows people jumping on a police vehicle with an officer inside, which the department said caused substantial damage to the police car.

Police said someone opened the passenger-side door of the police vehicle, which prompted a city-wide “officer in need of aid” call.

As more officers responded, the crowd fled the area in different directions and there were shots fired into the area shortly after.

Police said the officer was not injured.

“I saw a bunch of kids trying to have a good time, I’m not saying that it was appropriate, I’m not saying it was smart, I don’t think it was either, I think it was dangerous they were in the middle of the street,” Shanai Veal said as she was getting ready to walk down Washington Avenue on Monday.

Veal said this incident does not deter her from visiting Washington Avenue, but Tessa Reber who was also visiting the area Monday said it may make her think twice before visiting at night.

“I couldn’t believe they were jumping on a police car,” Tessa Reber said.

DJ Blue is the general manager at The Slice and Pint, in the 1500 block of Washington Avenue, near where the incident happened.

“I can’t really believe that this happened here but at the same time, things do happen, like Wash. Ave. gets a really bad reputation but it’s a really quiet street 9 times out of 10; it’s just that 10th time is very, very loud,” he said.

FOX 2 asked Blue if he was worried this would affect business.

“Yeah, with reasonable cause, but at the same time, most people, we have some super cool stuff here on Wash Ave, the Selfie Room is an amazing, fun experience, we are lucky to have the City Museum, and like, we’re worth the trouble that other people cause us,” he said.

Sunday morning’s incident isn’t the first time an issue on Washington Avenue was caught on camera. Last summer, a teen girl was killed when a car sped and crashed into the car she was riding in. Videos shared during the same span of violence showed cars speeding and doing burnouts, all while gunfire rang out.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones tweeted about the video Monday.

Mayor Jones tweet said, “While I’m thankful the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded quickly and dispersed the crowd without conflict of injury, I’m disappointed in those people who will now have to face consequences for their behavior.”

Another tweet from Jones followed and said, “Let me be clear: You can go out and have a good time without all this nonsense. If we are committed to building a stronger city, we need to show some courtesy and respect.”

Anyone with information can call a 4th District Detective directly at 314-444-2500, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).