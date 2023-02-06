WASHINGTON, Mo. – The Washington, Missouri, City Council, by a vote of 5-3 on Monday, rejected a request for a special use permit to operate a short-term rental on Riverview Place. Prior to the vote, there were voices expressing support for and opposition to the request.

The entire debate has led the city to even consider a moratorium on special use permits in areas outside the downtown district.

“We don’t want a revolving door of strangers coming in and out of our neighborhood,” said Bonnie Martin, a Washington resident.

Annie Klinger, another resident living near the property on Riverview Place, told the city council, “Transient guests have no stake in our residential neighborhood, thus have no reason to behave as neighbors should behave.”

Those in favor of the request included Tyann Arcink, owner of a competing short-term rental company. She said guests are often friends of residents visiting for special occasions, such as weddings, funerals, and birthdays.

“It’s folks coming in because they have family here,” Marcink said.

Others speaking in favor of the special use permit said the owner had improved the property and would attract a clientele not prone to causing problems.

The city’s planning and zoning commission will hold a public hearing on Feb. 13 to take up the issue of a possible moratorium.

The city council could vote the following week.