WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. – Residents in Washington County, Missouri can comment on permanent plans to clean contaminated groundwater and a safety plan until the cleanup is done this week.

The Environmental Protection Agency said regulators found lead in groundwater in parts of the county. That groundwater also feeds wells that feed homes. Some wells may also have other dangerous heavy metals. The EPA said lead can trigger developmental problems in children from before birth and beyond. The agency is working with the county on a plan to clean up the contamination permanently. But for now, regulators are considering giving residents filters to keep people and families safe. A public comment period opened Tuesday and will run through Thursday, August 18.

To send comments:

Elizabeth Kramer

Community Involvement Coordinator, Office of Public Affairs (ORA/OPA), U.S. EPA Region 7

1201 Renner Blvd.

Lenexa, KS 66219.

kramer.elizabeth@epa.gov

(913) 551‑7186

Toll-free: (800) 223-0425

Virtual Public Meeting

Thursday, July 21

6 – 7:30 p.m. CDT

Register at https://usepa.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_2JGF-uoLR6queD7WsXK4Hg

In-person Public Meeting

Monday, July 25

5 – 7:30 p.m. CDT

Washington County Library

235 East High Street

Potosi, MO 63664

To arrange for lead testing of your child, call the Washington County Health Department in Potosi at 636-797-3737.