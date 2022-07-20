WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. – Residents in Washington County, Missouri can comment on permanent plans to clean contaminated groundwater and a safety plan until the cleanup is done this week.
The Environmental Protection Agency said regulators found lead in groundwater in parts of the county. That groundwater also feeds wells that feed homes. Some wells may also have other dangerous heavy metals. The EPA said lead can trigger developmental problems in children from before birth and beyond. The agency is working with the county on a plan to clean up the contamination permanently. But for now, regulators are considering giving residents filters to keep people and families safe. A public comment period opened Tuesday and will run through Thursday, August 18.
To send comments:
Elizabeth Kramer
Community Involvement Coordinator, Office of Public Affairs (ORA/OPA), U.S. EPA Region 7
1201 Renner Blvd.
Lenexa, KS 66219.
kramer.elizabeth@epa.gov
(913) 551‑7186
Toll-free: (800) 223-0425
Virtual Public Meeting
Thursday, July 21
6 – 7:30 p.m. CDT
Register at https://usepa.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_2JGF-uoLR6queD7WsXK4Hg
In-person Public Meeting
Monday, July 25
5 – 7:30 p.m. CDT
Washington County Library
235 East High Street
Potosi, MO 63664
To arrange for lead testing of your child, call the Washington County Health Department in Potosi at 636-797-3737.