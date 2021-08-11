Washington County, Mo. man claims Cash4Life top prize

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. – A man from rural Missouri will receive $1,000 every day for the rest of his life after winning a recent lottery drawing.

Clint Casner of Mineral Point claimed one of the top prizes in the Cash4Life daily draw game.

Casner bought his winning ticket at Smoker Friendly in Potosi. His ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn on July 28, plus the cash ball. The winning numbers were 8, 11, 12, 13, and 23; the cash ball number was 1.

Cash4Life began daily drawings in July 2019 and was first offered in Missouri in April 2021. Over the last two-plus years, 20 top prize-winning tickets have been sold.