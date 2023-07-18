WASHINGTON, Mo. – The Applebee’s in Washington, Missouri is hoping for a large turnout this Wednesday, July 19. Not just for good business, but more importantly, for an important cause.

The restaurant is hosting a Dine & Donate event to support a wounded Hermann police officer.

Adam Sullentrup, 31, was critically injured when he and his partner, Det. Sgt. Mason Griffith, were shot while trying to arrest a suspect at a convenience store the evening of March 12. Griffith did not survive.

Sullentrup is now being treated at a specialized facility in Inglewood, Colorado. Michelle Sullentrup says her husband is making great progress, and that he recently walked around a lake and had a picnic. He’s still working with specialists on communication skills.

Sullentrup was first treated at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, where he spent days in the neuro-ICU. From there, he was flown to Craig Hospital to receive medical care and therapy for a traumatic brain injury. Michelle is staying with him. Sullentrup is one of a handful of St. Louis area-first responders who have been treated at Craig Hospital in recent years.

Those who want to attend the Dine & Donate event to support the Sullentrups must bring a copy of the flier (pictured below), or a photo or screenshot from a phone, to the Applebee’s located at 1960 Washington Crossings in Washington, Missouri, on Wednesday, July 19. The event runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will go to Adam Sullentrup’s care.