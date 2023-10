WASHINGTON, Mo. – The American Red Cross is teaming up with the family and friends of Kristen Spaunhorst to host a blood drive in her honor.

She has a rare neurological disorder where the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks the healthy nerves in the brain and spinal cord. As a result, Kristen has received numerous blood donations to help her live.

Tuesday’s blood drive is from noon to 5:00 p.m. at the Bank of Washington on 200 West Main Street in Washington, Missouri.