Washington Univ. physician discusses getting vaccine

ST. LOUIS – A third COVID vaccine could soon be available to the public, a Washington University Medical School physician said.

Dr. Rachel Presti, an infectious disease specialist, also talked about her reaction to the vaccine – both doses.

“My arm was a little sore and that was it,” she said.

Presti said after the second dose she felt poorly but added that could be good news. It probably shows her immune system was working.

“My immune system is really responding to this. I can feel it,” she said. “That it makes you feel sick is your immune system responding.”

She said it’s better to get both doses than one. They work together better.

“The 95% efficacy is based on those two doses,” she said.

Even if you cannot get the second one on time, get it anyway; even if you’re late.

Nationwide drug stores have lined up to vaccinate. Independent ones are also ready. At Ladue Pharmacy, they’ve been flooded by customers wanting the shot. The store has received approval and is ready to go once they get the medicine in hand.

“We’re getting our internet infrastructure setup so we can get the forms online and then they can make an appointment and we’ll call them,” store owner Rick Williams said. “We don’t want people to line up.”

Presti said a third vaccine, this one from Johnson and Johnson, could get approval by the end of the month.

Once you do receive both inoculations, you still need to wear a mask, wash your hands, and social distance.

“You might be able to still get infected and not get sick, but pass it on to your friends and relatives and coworkers,” she said.