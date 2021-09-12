Washington University condemns student in viral video removing 9/11 flags

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Video of a person picking up flags on Washington University’s campus and putting them in what looks like a trash bag is making its rounds on social media.

According to the student newspaper the person in the video, Fadel Alkinali, serves as the chairman of the student senate finance committee at the school. His actions have led Washington University College Republicans to ask for some sort of action to be taken by the school. The group placed nearly 3,000 flags at Mudd Field to commemorate the 9-11 attacks.

The school released a statement saying it is disappointed to hear about the 9-11 disruption and condemns Alkilani’s actions. But no disciplinary measures have been taken.

Ben Wagoner is one of the now millions of people who have seen the video.

“In general, it’s not great to get riled up over incidents like this, of one person. I’m happy to see that it hasn’t become a major issue on campus so far,” said Wagoner.

“I didn’t see it until this morning, but my roommate showed me,” said Grace Halupnick. “I was kind of shocked because I thought the flags were a nice touch, so I didn’t really know why they did that.”

So why was Alkinali doing this on the day one of the most unforgettable tragedies happened in US History? We reached out to Akilani for comment but have not heard back.

Alkinali tells the Student Life newspaper, “Any memorial of 9-11 that does not contend with these facts. Is not only incomplete, but it also amplifies pro-imperialist sentiment and actively disrespects those who have died because of the American invasion.”

Full statement from Washington University:

“We were disappointed to learn about the disruption to the 9/11 display on Mudd Field. We condemn the interference with the expression of support by the College Republicans for the victims of the national tragedy that took place 20 years ago today. The actions surrounding this incident were not on behalf of the university or a university-sponsored organization. We value freedom of expression in all forms and will work to ensure that all students are able to express their points of view through appropriate channels without disrupting the rights of others to show support for causes they care about. This is a critical component of our core values and we are committed to facilitating free speech on our campus.”