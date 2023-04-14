ST. LOUIS – The country’s oldest and largest student-run carnival is opening the gates and firing up the rides Friday afternoon at Washington University.

The ‘ThurtenE’ Carnival will be back in full swing starting Friday with the theme melodies and memories – shining light on St. Louis, and it’s mark on music history. You and the kids can enjoy the cotton candy and funnel cakes and games and rides, but the carnival aims to give back and connect the campus with the community.

It’s been around more than 100 years and this time around expect to see dozens of student-made games, amusement rides, food booths, and live music. A cappella, student bands, and dancers will be threre over the weekend. Of course cotton candy, funnel cakes, and rides to take you for a few spins.

The students say they are proud to put this event on for the community, and it brought them closer as wash-u bears.

“I think being a part of ThuretenE has really made me feel like I’m making a mark on Wash U for the rest of Wash U history,” ThurtenE Carnival PR and Marketing Director Sarah Zubli said.

“The Washington community as well as the St. Louis community, we’re excited to see that together,” ThurtenE Carnival PR and Marketing Director Co-chair Abby Malone shared.

The ThurtenE Carnival opens Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00p p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. You can buy tickets at the gate and also check out their website for a rundown of the performances hitting the stage.