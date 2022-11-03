ST. LOUIS – Washington University seeks volunteers for a new study of blood clots.

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) often features clots in the small and deep veins of the legs. People with post-thrombotic syndrome (PTS) often have heaviness, fatigue, pain, and swelling in the legs.

Researchers are looking into two treatments for PTS. Volunteers must be 18 years or older, have a DTV diagnosis, and currently have symptoms.

To learn more, contact Volunteer for Health.

Visit: https://studysearch.wustl.edu/studies/136

Call: (314) 362-1000

​​​​​​​Email: rprstaff@wustl.edu