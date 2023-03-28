ST. LOUIS – A new study found Paxlovid not only protects you from the immediate effects of COVID0-19, but it also prevents long-term effects on just about every organ in the body.

For six months, researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine studied 35,000 people who took the antiviral medication Paxlovid right after they got sick, and more than 200,000 others who didn’t take it.

Doctors found Paxlovid increased your long-term protection from COVID complications by 26%. It reduced the risk of heart problems, stroke, fatigue, brain fog, and more.

Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly and his team studied about 80 adverse health outcomes associated with long COVID.