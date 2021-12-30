Washington University switching to online classes in January

ST. LOUIS — Washington University announced that it will be switching to online learning for two weeks when classes resume on Jan. 18. The announcement comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the region.

The university is also restricting access to most housing and campus services through Jan. 28.

Students must take a COVID-19 test before reentering the campus. The university said it will mail a kit with two self-tests to each Danforth Campus student who has a U.S. address listed in official university records.