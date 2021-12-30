Washington University switching to online classes in January

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Washington University in St. Louis. (Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS — Washington University announced that it will be switching to online learning for two weeks when classes resume on Jan. 18. The announcement comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the region.

The university is also restricting access to most housing and campus services through Jan. 28.

Students must take a COVID-19 test before reentering the campus. The university said it will mail a kit with two self-tests to each Danforth Campus student who has a U.S. address listed in official university records.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News