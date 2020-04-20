Breaking News
Washington University to furlough 1,300 employees

Missouri

Washington University in St. Louis. (Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS –Washington University notified employees Monday morning of impending furloughs as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

Employees received a letter about cost-cutting measures, explaining the unpaid, 90-day furloughs. Approximately 1,300 employees would be affected.

According to the letter, most of the furloughs would come from the medical school. School-operated clinics have seen a 60 percent drop in patients and the university is expecting to incur a $150 million loss through the end of the fiscal year.

You can read the letter below in its entirety.

