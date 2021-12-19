Washington University vandalism: Campus mural defaced with racist symbols

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Washington University officials said a mural on campus that depicts prominent Black people was vandalized this weekend with racist symbols.

Four top university officials, including Chancellor Andrew Martin, sent a letter to students and staff Sunday expressing their dismay about the vandalism.

University officials said there are cameras in the area near the mural. They said they hope investigators will be able to identify the people who defaced the mural. Local artists painted the mural before the start of fall classes in 2020.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that several of the faces on the mural were painted white and stamped with the logo of a white supremacist group.