WashU alum gives relationship advice on ‘Married at First Sight’

ST. LOUIS – Washington University alum Dr. Pepper Schwartz will again be an expert on Season 13 of “Married at First Sight.”

Schwartz received her BA and MA at Washington University. She then received her PhD in Sociology at Yale in 2974. She went to high school in Chicago at Von Steuben Metropolitan High School.

Schwartz has served as a relationship expert for the show since its first season.

The New York Times Best-Selling author received the Distinguished Alumni Award from Washington University in 2007.

On the reality show, Schwartz helps pair couples together based on one-on-one interviews she conducts ahead of the two people meeting at the end of the altar on their wedding day. Schwartz also goes to the singles’ homes to see how they live. She goes through their cabinets, closets, and more to get a better sense of the person before she makes a final decision on a match.

Once the couple is married, they spend eight weeks together as a married couple getting to know each other. As problems arise, Schwartz and the other experts work to counsel the couples through them, but this is a unique situation and at the end of the eight-week period, it is Decision Day. On this day the couple decides if they want to stay married or divorce. Approximately 25 percent of couples from the show have stayed married.

The 13th season of “Married at First Sight” premieres on Lifetime Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. CT.