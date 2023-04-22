ST. LOUIS – Washington University issued a statement Friday amid an investigation into the St. Louis Pediatric Transgender Center at Children’s Hospital, claiming no evidence of misconduct.

In a statement released Friday, WashU said its physicians and staff at the center have followed “appropriate policies and procedures” while treating patients “according to the accepted standards of care.”

The center has been accused by a whistleblower of using experimental drugs on children, distributing puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones and giving children life-altering drugs without parental consent.

In response, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey launched an investigation in February and created an online form for which people can report on what his office calls “questionable gender transition interventions.”

WashU released the following statement, which also references a four-page summary of conclusions published Friday, amid the center’s investigation:

Upon learning of the allegations published in The Free Press on February 9, we immediately launched a comprehensive and in-depth assessment of practices and care provided at the Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. The review affirmed that physicians and staff at the Center follow appropriate policies and procedures and treat patients according to the accepted standards of care, as recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics and other nationally recognized organizations. A summary of the conclusions is available here. We also continue to cooperate with a formal investigation by the Missouri Attorney General.

Our highest priority is the health and well-being of our patients. We remain committed to providing compassionate, family-centered care to all of the patients and families we serve, and we are grateful to our medical practitioners for their dedication to their patients and their profession.