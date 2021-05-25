WashU places BLM flags on campus on anniversary of George Floyd’s murder

ST. LOUIS – Black Lives Matter flags will be placed on Washington University’s campus on Tuesday in memory of George Floyd who was killed one year ago.
The leaders of the college’s Center for Diversity and Inclusion will place the flags in the shape of 9:29. This was the length of time officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck.
There will also be a poster that says, “Today we uplift George Floyd’s life as it sparked an awakening on race, justice, and the need for action in our country and around the world. We remember with these flags the nine minutes and twenty nine seconds that Floyd struggled for his life on a street in Minneapolis, Minnesota. #BlackLivesMatter.”
The flags were placed on the lawn east of Brookings Hall on the Danforth Campus at 8:00 a.m. They will be removed at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday.