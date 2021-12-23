WashU sports announcer travels 67 miles on foot in 24 hours for fundraiser

ST. LOUIS – WashU sports announcer Jay Murry traveled 67 miles on foot in 24 hours to raise money for his “Rett Gets Rocked 2021” campaign.

His goal is to raise $6,000 to benefit the International Rett Syndrome Foundation and the Rett Spectrum Clinic in St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

As of Thursday, Murry was $647.71 shy of his goal, according to his donation page. If he meets his goal, Murry will have raised more than $20,000 over the past four years for Rett Syndrome research.

“Rett syndrome is a rare neurological disorder caused by a gene mutation in the brain. It occurs in one out of every 10,000 girls, and it is even more rare among boys. The sinister aspect of Rett lies in its delayed onset. Instead of being present at birth, Rett makes its entrance when a child is 6-18 months old—just when he or she is beginning to learn how to walk and talk,” according to Murry’s press release.

“There are several drug therapies in various stages of clinical trials. One of the drugs is Trofinetide, which has shown promise and is in its last round of trials before FDA review. Researchers have also isolated the gene mutation that causes Rett syndrome, and they are also working to replace it with a functional one.”

During his fourth edition of his walk/run fundraiser, Murry traveled through The Vineyards subdivision in St. Charles County Wednesday morning and ended Thursday afternoon.

Click here to make a donation to Murry’s “Rett Gets Rocked 2021” fundraiser.

To learn more about Rett Syndrom, click here.