ST. LOUIS – For the first time in more than 20 years, Fort Leonard Wood is opening its gates and inviting the public to come to see what they are all about with a special event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, August 3 on Gammon Field.

During the event, visitors will have the opportunity to watch an oath of enlistment and live demonstrations such as robotics and military working dogs, as well as participate in hands-on experiences like breaching a door and completing medical tasks. Again this event is open to the public.

Visitors who are eighteen or older will be required to show a valid government ID such as a driver’s license to gain access at the gate.