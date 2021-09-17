Balloon Glow lights up in Forest Park

ST. LOUIS– The Balloon Glow will take place this evening at the recently renovated Emerson Central Fields in Forest Park.
The balloons will glow from dusk to 9 p.m. Fireworks cap off the night at 9:15 p.m. Bommarito Automotive Skyfox will be over the scene.
The festival and race of 50 balloons are on Saturday. Central Fields opens at Noon with live music, great food, the Purina Pro Plan Performance dogs, and family activities. Skydivers perform at 3 p.m. The race is on at 4:30 with the launch on the “hare” balloon. The hound balloons give chase at 4:45 p.m.
Where the balloons will end up depends on the weather, which looks great for the weekend. Winds on Saturday are expected out of the northeast, so look for the balloons to drift south and west of Forest Park.
Learn more: www.greatforestparkballoonrace.com