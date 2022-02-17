Watch: Cameras show wintry conditions across the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The icy winter weather is moving across the area today. It is expected to leave a slick sheen on many area surfaces with a dusting of snow. You can see the network of FOX 2 weather cameras anytime by visiting this page or checking the list below.

FOX 2 has cameras sprinkled across the region. Some are owned and operated by KTVI others are provided by outside organizations and agencies.

Heavy sleet will gradually change to snow before ending by this evening. Up to around 1-inch accumulation of sleet and snow is possible in the St. Louis area with a bit more to the north and west.

The storm is expected to move out of the area by around 7:00 pm. Skies quickly clear overnight. We wake up Friday very cold, in the upper 0s to low 10s, but sunny. Sunny and 40 for a high Friday.