Watch: Ceremony on USS Missouri remembers end of WWII

In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, sailors man the rails as the guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) passes Battleship Missouri Memorial during the official ceremony for the 75th anniversary of the Japanese surrender that ended World War II, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Petty Officer 1st Class Devin Langer/U.S. Navy via AP)

ST. LOUIS–As the nation processes the end of America’s longest war in Afghanistan this week, it is also remembering the day in history, September 2, 1945, when the war in the Pacific came to an end when the Japanese surrendered to U.S. forces aboard the U.S.S. Missouri.

A ceremony marking the event is taking place Thursday in Pearl Harbor aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial.

“Word War II came to an end on the decks of the USS Missouri on September 2, 1945,” the Memorial’s YouTube page says about the event. Every year on this day, we pay tribute to the past and honor the present. This year’s livestream features remarks by Michael Carr, RADM Pete Gamataotao, Daniel Martinez, Admiral Samuel Paparo, and U.S. Representative Ed Case.