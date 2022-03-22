ST. LOUIS –More than two decades after he was recruited by former University of Missouri men’s basketball coach Norm Stewart, Dennis Gates is officially in charge of the program Stewart built.

Gates was introduced Tuesday in Columbia hours after the UM Board of Curators approved his contract. It will be Gates’ job to take the program somewhere Stewart and those who have followed have not been able to reach –a Final Four and a national title.

“My dream is to become a national champion,” Gates told an assembled crowd. “My dream is to become a Hall of Fame coach. Mizzou has everything in place to accomplish those goals.”

As is often the case in introductory news conferences, specifics on reaching those goals were not discussed at length. Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois spoke of Gates’ ability as a tireless recruiter, a leader with character, and someone who will bring “an exciting brand of offense” to Mizzou Arena. “Missouri fans know great basketball. You deserve great basketball,” Reed-Francois said.

Gates will be charged with re-invigorating a fanbase that has grown apathetic over the past decade, hasn’t seen an NCAA tournament win since 2010, and saw a 20-loss team for the first time since the last season that preceded a coaching change.

He’ll start by getting to know his current roster, a group of players he didn’t recruit to Columbia, and a group that could look far different than the one he has when next season starts.

“You may not have chosen me,” he said of his new team. “But I choose you.”