86-year-old dies after car rolls into Jefferson County lake

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A weekly fishing trip for two elderly friends to Lake Tishomingo in Jefferson County turned tragic after one of them died in a freak accident.

“I’m shaking still. I see them all the time,” said Glenn Feager, who lives next door to the man who survived. “I always joke around with those two guys.”

Feager said his neighbor and the man’s friend go fishing on the lake every Wednesday. He talked to the neighbor about the unusual accident.

“They got in the car; they were leaving. Forgot about a light in the house and he just went in the house and someway the car started going off backwards,” he said.

Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman Dallas Thompson said the incident is still under investigation.

“We’re not sure if the vehicle was not placed in park or what caused it to begin rolling backwards,” he said.

The MSHP’s marine division has taken over the investigation.

“He (his neighbor) went running after it and he kept yelling, ‘Get out of the car! Get out of the car,’” Feager said.

A dive team located and recovered the SUV and the body of the 86-year-old man inside. It was a very upsetting day for everyone involved.

“I can’t believe it,” Feager said. “It’s going to bother me tonight, I know it is.”

Residents said it appears the car sank in about 18 feet of water.