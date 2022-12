ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The FOX 2 television program schedule will look a little different Tuesday, December 6, 2022. FIFA World Cup soccer can be seen on FOX 2 starting at 8:00 a.m. with Morocco vs. Spain.

The Power of Two News will be on FOX 2 and KPLR 11 starting at 11:00 a.m. Stay tuned for Portugal vs Switzerland at 12:00pm. Studio STL at Noon will air on KPLR 11 only.