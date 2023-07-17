ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that they will be cruising I-55 and I-255 in St. Louis County Tuesday. The troopers will be conducting a law enforcement operation. They advise drivers to slow down, pay attention, and move over if you see emergency lights.

Troopers and police officers have conducted several of these operations this year. Earlier this month they ‘aggressively’ enforced the speed limit along I-44. In June, they worked with officers in St. Louis to pull over 100 vehicles on I-70 and made several arrests. A similar campaign happened in March.

Drivers should always be alert and obey traffic laws. You can always check for crashes, construction, and delays on FOX 2's traffic page.