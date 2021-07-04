Watch: Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular in Downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Last year, the COVID pandemic prompted the cancelation of Fair St. Louis’ planned fireworks event along the riverfront. But the fireworks are back for 2021!

And while there are no concerts or large-scale gatherings in Downtown St. Louis, Fair St. Louis officials say this will be the biggest fireworks display in the fair’s 40-year history.

The people who have shown up to camp out at the Kiener Plaza to watch the fireworks say they’re excited to have fun and celebrate our country’s birthday.

The event will begin at 9:45 p.m. Edwards Jones is sponsoring the show.