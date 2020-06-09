Watch: Gov. Mike Parson holds briefing on COVID-19, protests in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson will address the public Tuesday afternoon at a news conference from the state capitol to provide updates regarding COVID-19 and civil unrest in Missouri.

The news briefing is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. You can watch the briefing live in the video player above or on-demand at a later time.

At present, Missouri has recorded 14,913 cases of SARS-CoV-2 and 840 subsequent deaths. That’s a mortality rate of 5.63 percent.

Not all cases and deaths recorded since yesterday have occurred in the last 24 hours.

More than 245,000 Missourians have been tested for COVID-19. Approximately 94 percent have tested negative.

As of June 9, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 1,956,421 cases of COVID-19 and 110,925 deaths across all 50 states and 6 U.S.-affiliated jurisdictions, for a national mortality rate of 5.67 percent.

As Missouri grapples with controlling the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, protests have erupted in the state and across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police on Memorial Day while being arrested.

Video of the arrest shows a white police officer kneeling on the neck of Floyd, a black man, for nearly nine minutes. That officer, Derek Chauvin, was fired and initially charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter for Floyd’s death. The latter charge was upgraded to second-degree murder.

Three other Minneapolis police officers who were involved in Floyd’s arrest were fired and charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Governor Parson praised the protesters for the peaceful demonstrations over the weekend, adding there is no room for racism in Missouri. However, the governor balked at protesters’ calls to defund the police.

“To try and blame all law enforcement for some bad actors in law enforcement is not the answer; to get rid of the bad operators is the answer,” he said.

Parson said those discussions must be had with communities affected by police violence and solutions must also include improving education and job opportunities. The governor did not expound on what would constitute a “bad actor” and did not provide a path on how departments could remove police found to have broken the law.