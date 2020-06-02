Watch: Gov. Parson COVID-19 briefing

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson will address the public Tuesday afternoon at a news conference from the state capitol.

The news briefing is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. You can watch is live in the video player above or on-demand at a later time.

At present, Missouri has recorded 13,575 cases of SARS-CoV-2 and 783 subsequent deaths. That’s a mortality rate of 5.77 percent.

Not all cases and deaths recorded since yesterday have occurred in the last 24 hours.

More than 205,000 Missourians have been tested for COVID-19. Approximately 93.5 percent have tested negative.

As of June 2, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 1,802,470 cases of COVID-19 and 105,157 deaths across all 50 states and 6 U.S.-affiliated jurisdictions, for a national mortality rate of 5.83 percent.