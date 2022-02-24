Watch: Live camera views from snowy spots around St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Another round of weather is expected to move across the area today. You can see the network of FOX 2 weather cameras anytime by checking the list below. You can also see all of the Missouri Department of Transportation’s live cameras here.

FOX 2 has cameras sprinkled across the region. Some are owned and operated by KTVI others are provided by outside organizations and agencies.

Snow, sleet, and freezing drizzle will continue throughout the evening and will impact the commute home. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until tonight. Accumulations are expected to total around 1-2 inches in metro St. Louis.

The snow and sleet should end later tonight. It will be a dry start on Friday. Temperatures in the 30s tomorrow and milder this weekend with highs in the 40s with partly cloudy skies.

Check the traffic map for the latest road conditions, accidents, and backups along your route. Download the FOX 2 News App for the latest updates and alerts while you travel.

St. Louis area weather cameras: