CLAYTON, Mo. – Prosecutors in the Dawan Ferguson trial have two witnesses left to call Thursday before wrapping their case. The defense team has only a handful of witnesses it plans to call to testify.

The St. Louis County man is on trial for first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death after his son, Christian, disappeared in June 2003. Christian had a rare metabolic condition, was disabled, and required around-the-clock care.

On the morning of June 11, 2003, Dawan Ferguson called 911 from a pay phone outside a gas station at Page and Skinker to report his SUV had been carjacked with Christian still inside the vehicle. Dawan said he was bringing Christian to St. Louis Children’s Hospital at the time and stopped to call the hospital in advance of their arrival. Police found the SUV hours later but not Christian. Court documents said Christian would have died within 48 hours without his medications.

Christian was never found. The boy was eventually presumed dead. He was 9.

Christian was born with a genetic disorder of one’s metabolism called citrullinemia, which means the body produces more ammonia in the blood. As a result, the boy needed to be on medications and could only ingest a minuscule amount of protein in his daily diet.

The prosecution’s first witness on Thursday, Dr. Dorothy Grange, diagnosed Christian with citrullinemia type I when he was just 3 days old. She said it’s a very rare disorder, affecting between 1-in-60,000 and 1-in-200,000 newborns.

She explained that if ammonia levels get too high in the body, it can cause swelling of the brain, leading to seizures and eventually death. The symptoms of high ammonia levels would include vomiting. Dr. Grange testified that Christian’s parents and caregivers were told about this and other symptoms.