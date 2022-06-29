CLAYTON, Mo. – Prosecutors will resume their case Wednesday morning as the murder trial continues for Dawan Ferguson.

The St. Louis County father has been charged with first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death after his son, Christian Ferguson, disappeared in June 2003. Christian had a rare metabolic condition, was disabled, and required around-the-clock care.

On the morning of June 11, 2003, Dawan Ferguson called 911 from a pay phone outside a gas station at Page and Skinker to report his SUV has been carjacked with Christian still inside the vehicle. Dawan said he was bringing Christian to St. Louis Children’s Hospital at the time and had stopped to call the hospital in advance of their arrival. Police found the SUV hours later but not Christian. Court documents said Christian would have died within 48 hours without his proper medication.

Christian was never found. He was 9. The boy has since been presumed dead.

Christian was born with a genetic disorder of one’s metabolism called citrullinemia, which means the body produces more ammonia in the blood. As a result, the boy needed to be on medications and could only ingest a minuscule amount of protein in his daily diet.