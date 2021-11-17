Watch: Missouri college students present their lunar dust solution to NASA officials

ST. LOUIS – A group of students from Missouri University of Science and Technology will present to NASA officials their innovative solution on reducing and removing lunar dust for moon explorations.

The team was one of seven group finalists in NASA’s Breakthrough, Innovative, and Game-changing (BIG) Idea Challenge and the Space Grant project where they received $1 million to develop their idea, according to a press release.

The agency is looking for the best solution in lunar dust reduction and removal as it plans for sustainable human exploration of the moon. The winning project could help in NASA’s Artemis lunar exploration program.

“Lunar dust is mostly made of small particles that stick to just about everything. It’s abrasive and can damage things, including spacesuits, equipment, spacecraft, and habitats,” the press release states.

Missouri S&T’s concept is “Contaminant Ultrasonic Removal via Vibration Ejection from Solar Cells:

Removes lunar dust from solar cells via ultrasonic vibration through a strategy of maximizing surface acceleration by optimally placing lead zirconate titanate elements on a phosphor bronze substrate supporting the solar cells. The method also uses sol-gel surface treatments to reduce Van der Waals forces.”

The virtual forum will be livestreamed starting at 9 a.m.