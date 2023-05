ST. LOUIS — For the 11th year, Ameren Missouri’s camera gives people a look at peregrine falcon chicks emerging from their eggs. This year the nesting box is in Franklin County.

The live stream, a partnership with the World Bird Sanctuary and The Missouri Department of Conservation, Is intended to give viewers the chance to witness the development of peregrine chicks each year, while also promoting peregrine falcon conservation efforts.

You can see the camera here.