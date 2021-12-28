Watch ‘most egregious red-light runners’ of 2021

MESA, Ariz. – A compilation video of “2021’s most egregious red-light runners” was recently released.

Verra Mobility is the country’s largest provider of red-light and speed safety cameras and on Tuesday published a compilation video of traffic crashes caused by drivers running red lights in Arizona, Florida, Louisana, and North Carolina.

“Reckless and distracted driving continues to have a profound and devastating impact on drivers, passengers, and families,” said David Roberts, president, and chief executive officer of Verra Mobility, in a press release.

“By deploying more intelligent transportation systems such as road safety cameras, communities are empowered to help improve driver behavior and reduce crashes. At Verra Mobility, we focus on enriching lives through safer mobility solutions and helping to make sure that everyone can arrive home safely.”

Over the past two years in the city of St. Louis, there has been an increase in traffic fatalities. Last year, the city reported 81 traffic deaths, which is a 52% increase compared to the annual average of 53 over the past five years.

In October, five people were struck and killed trying to cross roads in less than a two-week span in the city and county. There was one in Sunset Hills on Oct. 4; another one in South County on Oct. 16, and three incidents in the city of St. Louis from Oct. 7-18.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported nine fatal traffic crashes over the Thanksgiving Day holiday. Three fatalities happened in the Lee’s Summit area and one each in the Poplar Bluff, Willow Springs, and St. Joseph areas. The remaining three deaths occurred in Troop C, which covers the St. Louis area.