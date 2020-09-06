Watch: Officer Bohannon’s funeral procession

Missouri

ST. LOUIS – Fallen St. Louis City Officer Tamarris Bohannon was killed in the line of duty last weekend. He will be laid to rest today.

A procession from the Serenity Memorial Funeral Home located at 1905 Union Boulevard to the Cathedral Basilica will take place prior to the memorial service.

The service begins at the Cathedral Basilica located at 4431 Lindell Blvd.

A repast will follow the memorial service at the Electrician’s Hall, 5850 Elizabeth Ave.

Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon, 29, died Sunday, August 30, one day after he was shot in the head responding to a shooting call in South St. Louis.

Bohannon leaves behind his wife, Alexis, and their three young children.

