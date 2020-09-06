Watch: Officer Bohannon’s funeral procession

ST. LOUIS – Fallen St. Louis City Officer Tamarris Bohannon was killed in the line of duty last weekend. He will be laid to rest today.

A procession from the Serenity Memorial Funeral Home located at 1905 Union Boulevard to the Cathedral Basilica will take place prior to the memorial service.

The service begins at the Cathedral Basilica located at 4431 Lindell Blvd.

A repast will follow the memorial service at the Electrician’s Hall, 5850 Elizabeth Ave.

Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon, 29, died Sunday, August 30, one day after he was shot in the head responding to a shooting call in South St. Louis.

Bohannon leaves behind his wife, Alexis, and their three young children.

The remains of St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon leads a procession out of the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis after a memorial service for him on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Bohannon died on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, after being shot in the head by a suspect during a disturbance call on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Police officers salute the remains of St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon during a procession out of the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis after a memorial service for him on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Bohannon died on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, after being shot in the head by a suspect during a disturbance call on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson leaves the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis following a memorial service for St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Bohannon died on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, after being shot in the head by a suspect during a disturbance call on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

An observer with an American flag, stands in front of the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis during a memorial service for St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon in St. Louis on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Bohannon died on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, after being shot in the head by a suspect during a disturbance call on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

The family of St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon stand by a hearse after his remains have been transferred, outside of the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis following a memorial service for him in St. Louis on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Bohannon died on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, after being shot in the head by a suspect during a disturbance call on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI