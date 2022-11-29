DOWNTOWN, ST. LOUIS – The U.S. Men’s Soccer Team prepares for a must-win match against Iran.

Another watch party is happening out at the home of St. Louis City SC, but there are no more tickets available in the Ultra Club. That means you’ll have to get there early to get a first-come, first-serve spot in the Brew Pub.

Doors this time open at 8:00 a.m. The U.S. takes on Iran at 1:00 p.m. The Brew Pub is at the northeast gate of CITYPARK, which is on the corner of CITYPARK at 20th and Olive Street. Entry is first-come, first-served.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Ultra Club fits 800 people, and since those free spots are already reserved, it’s gonna be a packed house once again Tuesday.

CITYPARK has been one of several places around town hosting watch parties during the World Cup, and it was packed in the Ultra Club U.S.’s first game when they took on Wales, and ended up tying one to one. Then on Black Friday, even more people showed up to watch the U.S. play England. While the match was exciting, it ended in a scoreless draw. The U.S. and England tied zero to zero.

Not sure if FIFA fans will be as excited about a tie Tuesday, the draw means team USA must win against Iran, or they go home.

Iran defeated Wales when they played on Friday, so once again the U.S. are considered the underdogs.