Watch: Protesters hold ‘I AM George Floyd’ rally in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Mo. – Protesters gathered at the Brentwood Promenade late Thursday afternoon for a rally in support against police brutality following the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who was killed by police while being arrested.

Video of the arrest shows a white police officer kneeling on the neck of Floyd, a black man, for several minutes. That officer, Derek Chauvin, was fired and initially charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter for Floyd’s death. The latter charge has since been upgraded to second-degree murder.

Three other Minneapolis police officers who were involved in Floyd’s arrest were fired and have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Floyd’s death reignited protests nationwide in the struggle against police violence.

Many businesses in Brentwood have boarded up their doors and windows as a precautionary measure.

Organizers and community members hope it will be a peaceful protest like two held Wednesday in St. Charles.

During the first protest in St. Charles, a crowd of demonstrators walked down Highway 94. As the protestors walked past the cars that were stopped for the event some drivers got out and started marching with them, and other drivers passed out water. We are told a group of college students worked with police to set up this march.

The second march was also peaceful. Hundreds of people started at the Schlafly Bankside Brewpub and proceeded down Main Street.

The same organizers previously held a protest in Ballwin. A crowd of people started walking from the Ballwin Government Center. Police made sure traffic would not be a problem for the group.